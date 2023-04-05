Uptown Columbus Begins Market Days on Broadway

CONTRIBUTED BY

The Uptown Columbus Market Days on Broadway started back last Saturday, April 1.

The new season will run from April 1 through the end of November. Market Days on Broadway are from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday on the 1000 to 1200 blocks of Broadway.

Market Days feature over 150 regional vendors selling everything from homemade bread and pastries to homegrown products, including local and organic produce, as well as home goods, jewelry, crafts and eclectic gifts and clothing. Products from participating vendors must be homegrown or handmade.

Market Days reflect the creative prowess in the Columbus area and have grown into an incubator of new businesses.

Tracey Green, director of communications and events for Uptown Columbus, said the Market is the perfect place to test a new idea. Becoming a vendor costs only $200 for the entire year, which “makes it approachable for people looking to try a retail concept.” Some vendors have built their booths from a side gig into a full career.

“With regular attendance into the thousands, the Market’s three blocks can get busy but yet provide ample room for multiple people to succeed, even with similar products,” Green said.

To learn more about Market Days on Broadway, or to apply as a vendor, contact Uptown Columbus at info@uptowncolumbusga.com.