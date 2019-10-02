Upcoming annual ‘Health Fair and Festival’ free to the public

By Natalie Salvatore

For the Opelika Observer

On Oct. 12, True Deliverance Holiness Church of Auburn will host the 15th “Annual Community Resource Fair and Fall Festival.” This free event brings awareness to the community of available resources.

Sutricia Johnson, event chairperson and Faith community nurse, said that this year, they have extended the event to a more family-oriented resource fair and fall festival. Prior to the event, there will be a fun run.

“The main driver of the event is that everything is free, so people can come out, have health screenings, learn about what’s available in our community free of charge, and have fun,” Johnson said.

Starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., the event includes other services, such as free food, games, music, door prizes and inflatables. This year, the fair is also holding a Stress Busters break out session at 10:30 a.m. Led by Sedena Stewart-Scott, this session will help guests learn how to combat stress in everyday life.

The event’s target is to have 20 donors, who are welcome to attend, get information and enjoy the festivities going on. They would appreciate if the community wanted to come out and help them reach this goal.

“We look to do bigger and better every year, and just try to bring out those hidden gems in our community, these resources that are available,” Johnson said.

For more information, call the church’s main line at 334-502-4700, or call Johnson at 334-744-3069 with questions.

Pastored by Senior Pastor Dr. Nolan T. Torbert, the church is located at 936 N. Donahue Drive.

The following agencies are to be represented:

-2020 Census Bureau

-Apothecary

-Auburn University School of Pharmacy

-Children’s Rehab Services

-CHIP Clinic – (Auburn University and VCOM)

-Compassus Hospice

-Crisis Center of

Russell County – Domestic Violence

-EAMC – Diabetes and Nutrition Center – cooking demo

-EAMC Cardiac Rehab

-EAMC Home Care

-Family Resource Center Opelika

-Free clothing giveaway and silent auction (Anthony and Nakia Yancey Scholarship Fund)

-Free flu and pneumonia vaccinations for those who qualify