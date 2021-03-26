Unity Stampede Scheduled for May 22

Contributed by Shondae Brown/SUSCC

Registration is now open for the annual Unity Stampede, a unique community event with a mission of strengthening relationships among citizens of all cultures in our community.

The Unity Stampede is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at Opelika Sportsplex. Proceeds from the 5K/1 Mile Fun Walk/Wheel event will be used to fund character education through the Community Foundation of East Alabama and benefit projects by Keep Opelika Beautiful, provide scholarships for students to Southern Union State Community College and to promote wellness and healthy lifestyles in the community through the SU Health and Wellness Department.

Registration fees for the event are $25 for the 5K and $16 for the one-mile walk. Preregistration is highly encouraged, and race t-shirts are guaranteed if registration is received by Friday, April 30, 2021.

“The event will feature a variety of activities that people of all ages can enjoy. People are encouraged to bring chairs and enjoy the festivities,” said Dr. Amy Rogers, Southern Union’s health and wellness coordinator and race organizer.

Event festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and the races begin at 5:30 p.m. CST. Registration is open for the event on runsignup.com; simply search for Unity Stampede 5K. Registration forms are also available by contacting Rogers at 334-745-6437, ext. 5530.

The event is made possible by the following sponsors: Dr. Carol Knight, Miller Housing, Winston Smith T Building Supply, Associated Realty, State Farm Agent Rusty Sheehan, Lee County Youth Development, Opelika City Schools and the City of Opelika.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on that or race registration, contact Rogers at the number above.