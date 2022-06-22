United Way of Lee County Accepting Volunteer Applications for 2023 Campaign

CONTRIBUTED BY UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

LEE COUNTY — Applications are now available to volunteer with the United Way as a Loaned Executive for the upcoming 2023 Campaign. Each year, the United Way relies on valued employees of local businesses who want to give back to their community to serve in this capacity.

Applications can be found online at unitedwayofleecounty.com and are due by June 30. Campaign season will kick off in August and a half day training session for Loaned Executives will take place in July.

Loaned Executives will gain valuable experience with a nonprofit that supports more than 20 local agencies, learn more about their community and be given an opportunity to make connections with other local businesses.

“Our Loaned Executives are the backbone of our campaign, and we love the partnerships that are born out of this program,” said Tipi Miller, United Way executive director. “These volunteers are truly the face of United Way in our community and it means so much to see individuals and businesses rally around our campaign each year in this way. It is a special program that lights a passion for service in many of our community members.”

Each Loaned Executive will be given about three to five business accounts to manage during the 2023 Campaign — the annual fundraising initiative for United Way. Management of an account includes the distribution of campaign materials to businesses and the collection of donations from those accounts as well as any support the business needs during the campaign.

Loaned Executives will be required to participate in a half-day training course to give them the tools they will need to be successful, and the campaign team will be a support system for the volunteers throughout the campaign.

“When you come on as a Loaned Executive with United Way, you are really entering into a great group of people whose hearts are on fire for their community,” said Leigh Krehling, president of the United Way board. “Many of our Loaned Executives start out not knowing much about United Way. They learn a lot that first year and often stay on as a volunteer for many years or join the board to become even more involved. It’s hard not to be passionate about United Way once you see the impact it has on local families.”

The United Way is a nonprofit organization working to generate and apply the necessary resources to meet the needs of the community. The United Way supports more than 20 local agencies providing critical resources to families in our area, like the Lee County Youth Development Center, Domestic Violence Intervention Center and the Food Bank of East Alabama, among many others. United Way also manages the 2-1-1 Information and Referral service, Stuff the Bus annual school supply drive and Fan Distribution programs alongside other community initiatives.

Learn more at unitedwayofleecounty.com or by emailing Tipi Miller at director@unitedwayofleecounty.com