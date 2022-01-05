U-Haul Growth Index: AUBURN-OPELIKA Market is No. 23 Growth City of 2021

CONTRIBUTED BY U-HAUL

Auburn-Opelika market is the No. 23 growth city in America based on U-Haul® truck moves throughout 2021, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.

People coming to Auburn-Opelika in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 23% year-over-year, while departures jumped more than 30% from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.

Despite a more substantial YOY rise in departures, arriving customers still accounted for 52.2% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Auburn-Opelika during 2021 to keep it a top-25 market for netting do-it-yourself movers. However, it did backslide 19 spots from its No. 4 ranking of 2020 when 54.4% of all U-Haul traffic in Auburn-Opelika was arriving customers.

“The Auburn-Opelika market is in growth mode, and much of that has been driven by Auburn University,” said Anthonio Chism, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. “We’re big on sports around here. It’s an exciting environment. The area surrounding campus has changed a lot. There are high-rise buildings where there used to be nothing, and migration has increased the last five or six years as more people have decided to make this their home.”

U-Haul customers made the Kissimmee-St. Cloud (Fla.) market the leading growth city of 2021. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Palm Bay-Melbourne Florida, North Port, Florida and Madison, Wisconsin round out the top five growth cities.

Florida boasts 10 markets among the top 25 growth cities on the U-Haul chart. Texas has five cities on the list, while North Carolina, Wisconsin and California have two apiece.

Growth cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually. Neighboring cities in U-Haul markets are often packaged together for migration trends purposes.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 10 provinces and 50 states. The geographical coverage from more than 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

Plus five more notable cities that just missed the cut but posted big growth numbers in 2021: Greenville, South Carolina, Fort Collins, Colorado, Seattle, Washington, Conroe, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.

