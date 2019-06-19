Two industries announce expansions in Opelika

Special to the Opelika Observer

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced today that two existing Opelika manufacturing companies – West Fraser, Inc. and Hanwha Advanced Materials America– will be expanding.

“We are delighted at the commitment West Fraser and Hanwha are making in our community. The success that warrants additional investment and the creation of additional jobs is proof that both companies have outstanding leaders and staff in place,” Fuller said. “We are proud to call them partners and thank them for investing in Opelika.”

West Fraser, Inc., will be constructing a new planer mill, which will increase its

manufacturing capabilities. West Fraser is one of the largest lumber

manufacturers in the United States, with 45 facilities in Western Canada and the

southern U.S.

They offer sustainable forestry, high-efficiency wood products. The

company plans to invest an additional $43 million.

Hanwha will invest an additional $32 million in capital and create 128 new jobs

within the next three years. Hanwha has four production bases in the U.S. and

manufactures high-quality lightweight composite materials and auto parts.

“We are thrilled that these great companies continue to grow and invest in Opelika. Their continued investment is testament to their ongoing success in our community,” added City of Opelika Economic Development Director Lori Huguley.

For more information, contact City of Opelika Economic Development

Project Manager John Sweatman at 334-705-5115.