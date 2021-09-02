Toomer’s Corner Jam-Packed With Friday Activities

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

It’s football season and the city of Auburn is gearing up alongside the university. On Friday, Sept. 3, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will host three different events for residents.

A Blessing On the Corner will be held at 8 a.m. by Auburn University Football Chaplain Chette Williams at Toomer’s Corner.

“The idea originally started with Nancy Davis, a local business owner who has a true Auburn spirit,” said Anna Hovey, president and CEO of the Auburn Chamber. “It was started as a joint effort to gather people in the community and from campus to pray over the start of fall semester, football season, for those fans/opponents traveling to Auburn, for the students and athletes/coaches and for the businesses who attract football fans.

“This summer, Nancy suggested that we try to do it again, so we gathered the different organizations helping to promote it and created a plan.”

Hovey said the prayer will be short, as there is no program to go with it.

“The purpose is simple with the intention of gathering for the prayer (given by the Team Chaplain) and kicking off football season as a family,” she said. “People who attend should expect a very simple outdoor gathering of members of the Auburn Family who want to show support, share in the appreciation that we are able to welcome members of our family back to Auburn, and to ask for blessings over everyone involved.”

A symbolic ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. at the corner as well.

“It is symbolic of our businesses as a whole being open for the season,” Hovey said. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to see businesses improve after last year’s losses due to the effects of the pandemic and a muted season. We want to celebrate the hope of this new season and welcome everyone back home.

“We thought a ribbon cutting was a great way to convey the message since the Chamber hosts ribbon cuttings frequently for newly opened/remodeled businesses. Our ribbon cutting celebrations also celebrate the new opportunities to come for those businesses. We want to celebrate that we are open and are very appreciative for the potential opportunities this season will bring.”

You may even get to snag a picture with everybody’s favorite Tiger, Aubie, at the ribbon cutting.

Head back to Toomer’s Corner by 6 p.m. for Come Home to the Corner, held by the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.

Come Home to the Corner will take place Friday before each home game from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mitchell Hudson Music will provide live entertainment Friday, shopping hours will be extended and this will be an entertainment district event — meaning open containers are allowed on the streets of Auburn.

“The music is all outside, so people will be able to enjoy the music outdoors,” Hovey said. “I think too, live music is one of those things missed by lots of people during quarantine and some of the changes from the pandemic, so I appreciate the DTMA [Downtown Merchants Association] providing these concerts.

“It is rewarding to take part in any opportunity to shine some hope in our community. While I know COVID is still a very real part of our lives, if we can help lift spirits in some way, I want to help in that effort.”