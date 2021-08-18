To Toast … or To Roast? Sheriff Jay Jones is Roasted for a Cause

The 7th annual Greater Peace Development Corporation Roast was held this past weekend with lots of laughter. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones agreed to serve as the ‘roastee’ for the event — offering himself up as candidate.



All was in good fun — roasters took turns making jokes, but offering goodwill toward Lee County’s Sheriff.

The roast is an annual event that raises money for the Greater Peace Corporation, which works to help underserved youth in the community through, after-school care, a pre-K program, summer programs, college tours, a housing program and more.

“The bottom line on all of this is I have been blessed beyond measure,” Jones said. “I have had the good fortune of having wonderful family. I’ve had the great fortune of having wonderful friends. I’ve had the infinite blessing of having an occupation that I dearly love. I can’t think of anything that I’d rather do and having a community that’s been so supportive and so kind to me and my family, you can’t put a price on something like that.”