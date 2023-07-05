Tigers To Host Virginia Tech In Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

CONTRIBUTED BY AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

Auburn will host Virginia Tech in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge as announced by ESPN on Wednesday, June 28.

The Tigers, who are coming off a 21-13 season and NCAA Tournament appearance, will host the Hokies on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8:15 p.m. (CT) at Neville Arena. Network designations will be announced at a later date.

Last season, the Hokies finished 19-15 overall and advanced to the postseason NIT.

Auburn leads 6-2 in the all-time series with Virginia Tech. Both teams last met at the San Juan Shootout (W, 73-63) on Dec. 21, 1999, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Tigers last hosted the Hokies on the Plains (W, 76-74) on Dec. 8, 1973.