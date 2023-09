PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER / ROBERT@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

Auburn defeated UMass in the season opener, 59-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Tigers piled up 492 offensive yards, 289 yards rushing and 297 passing yards while the defense allowing 301 total yards. Auburn starting quarterback, Payton Thorne was 10 of 17 for 141-yards and 1 touchdown.

