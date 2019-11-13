Tickets now on sale for Southern Union’s annual Christmas concert Dec. 3 through 6

Special to the

Opelika Observer

It’s the most wonderful time of year at Southern Union State Community College, as the music department prepares for its annual Christmas concert Dec. 3 through 6.

Shows will be held in Brazeal Auditorium on the Wadley Campus at 7 p.m. each night. As always, the show will feature holiday favorites and dazzling dance and light displays.

Advanced concert tickets may be purchased at a cost of $10 by contacting the Southern Union Business Office at 256-395-2211, extension 5113. Tickets may be purchased with a credit card, check or cash, but all tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

Southern Union State Community College is the second oldest two-year college in the state and is one of a select few community colleges to offer a comprehensive program in the fine arts.

For more information, visit www.suscc.edu. The school is located at 750 Roberts St.