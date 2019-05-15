Third annual ‘O Day in the Village’ slated for May 25

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Guiding youth toward a better and brighter future as well as uniting Opelika and the rest of Lee County in a fun, family-friendly way are the goals of the third-annual “O Day in the Village” event May 25 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Covington Park.

According to Event Organizer Teddy Houston, attendance has steadily increased the last two years, jumping from nearly 1,000 in 2017 to more than 1,500 people last year.

“I believe a reason for that growth is the fact that this is an alcohol and drug-free event, which is the cornerstone of this event,” Houston said.

Because of generous donations and sponsorships, each aspect of the event is free for those in attendance, Houston said.

The menu will consist of main dishes including hamburgers, hot dogs, ribs, with sides ranging from baked beans and potato salad to macaroni and cheese.

Adults and children alike will have a myriad of activities to choose from, ranging from athletic competitions like kickball and softball to a talent show, horseback riding and face painting booth staffed by Auburn University students. Deejay Hustleman will provide music and local dignitaries including Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Rep. Jeremy Gray and Wards 1 and 2 Councilwomen Patsy Jones and Tiffany Gibson-Pitts will speak.

Parking will be available in the Covington Recreation Center parking lot as well as surrounding neighborhood, and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Houston requests that guests park responsibly and clean up any trash before leaving on the day of the event.

Houston encourages people from across Lee County, regardless of race or creed, to come and participate in the event.

“The whole city of Opelika is behind us on this, which is what it’s all about – bringing the whole community together and spreading a message to our kids to stay in school, stay away from drugs, say no violence or anything that might hurt them or keep from succeeding in life,” Houston said.

Following is a list of corporate sponsors and individuals helping Houston make this year’s event possible, subject to change until the week of the event:

Business Sponsors