Community The Vintage 2298 breaks ground By opelikaobserver - June 2, 2021 0 37 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Auburn Chamber of commerce held a ground-breaking ceremony earlier this week for The Vintage 2298 on East University Drive. The architecture and design will feature an old-world look and feel, along with today’s modern touches. The Vintage 2298 will offer retail, restaurant and office space for the Auburn community! Promoted by The Key Real Estate Company Commercial Group and built by Gamble Winer Construction. Projected completion is November 2021. Contact The Key Commercial Group at 334-539-7500 to discuss leasing options. PHOTO BY AUBURN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE