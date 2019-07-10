The three E’s on being happy as you grow older

By Beth Pinyerd

“Growing old is inevitable, growing up is optional.” – Anonymous

Old age is truly a gift to us! How are you going to wrap up this gift to us who are older?

Wrapping up this stage of life with the three E’s of encouragement, endurance and embracing aging prepares us for the best yet to come in the journey of growing older. After spending many hours with my elderly friends who are 70 through 101, I’d like to share with the readers some of the advice they gave me.