The Springs of Mill Lakes receives national recognition for design

The 55+ Housing Industry Council of the National Association of Home Builders (www.nahb.org) honored The Springs of Mill Lakes (www.thespringsofmilllakes.com), the Auburn-Opelika area’s bucolic master-planned community for 55+ active adults, with four Gold and three Silver Awards, including “Best 55+ For- Sale Community up to 200 Homes” at its annual 55+ Housing Awards Celebration Feb. 19, 2019. The Best of 55+ Housing Awards are the industry’s only national awards program honoring excellence in building design, marketing and lifestyles in housing for the mature adult. The awards serve as a showcase for quality housing, innovation and emerging trends that appeal to the 55 and above demographic. The awards are presented each year in conjunction with NAHB’s annual International Builders Show.

The Springs of Mill Lakes includes 134 single-family custom homes specifically designed to appeal to the active 55+ homeowner. The 80-acre community is bordered on the west by a perpetually protected wildlife sanctuary, and encompasses two 3.5-acre mature lakes, a wandering creek and waterfalls. The resort-style amenities include a zero-entry pool, pickleball court, event lawn and Clubhouse with a fitness center, catering kitchen and ballroom dance floor. Homeowners enjoy the best of both worlds: a peaceful natural setting just minutes away from Auburn and Opelika’s shopping and dining districts, as well as excellent medical facilities and Auburn University.

The NAHB honored The Springs of Mill Lakes with the following awards:

Gold Awards:

• Best For-Sale Community up to 200 Homes

• Best Universal Design Home for 55+ New Construction

• Best Online Marketing Campaign

• Best Clubhouse or Amenity Center in an Under 200 Homes Community

Silver Awards:

• Best Indoor Common or Amenity Space (Clubhouse)

• Best Interior Merchandising of a Model (2,001-2,500 Square Feet)

• Best Landscape Design

The Springs of Mill Lakes is under development by Alabama native Allen C. Harris, founder of Chapman H LLC and CEO of Baily-Harris Construction. The building team is comprised of Homeworks of Alabama and Harris Doyle Homes. L. Mitchell Ginn & Associates is the architect and the interior designer referenced is Homeworks of Alabama. The Land Planner is Barrett-Simpson and the Landscape Architect/Designer is Environmental Design Studio. The Springs of Mill Lakes is marketed by Gilbert & Sheppard/Immersion Active. For more information, call (334) 887-3601, or visit www.thespringsofmilllakes.com.

About the National Association of Home Builders

Founded in the early 1940’s, the Washington, D.C.-based NAHB serves as the voice of America’s home builders. Through education and advocacy, the organization works to ensure that housing is a national priority and that all Americans have access to safe, decent and affordable housing, whether they choose to buy a home or rent. A federation of more than 700 state and local associations, NAHB represents more than 140,000 members. About a third of the members are home builders and remodelers, while the remaining two thirds work in closely related specialties such as sales and marketing, housing finance, and manufacturing and supplying building materials. NAHB provides its members with numerous educational opportunities, including the International Builders’ Show, considered the single most important event of the year for the home building industry and the world’s largest show of its kind for the residential and light commercial construction industry.

