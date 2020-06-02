The Sound Wall Supper Club plans reunion

Special to the

Featuring local favorite Executive Chef Chris Wilton, this event is part of the venue’s monthly gathering to experience new and exciting cuisine prepared by a Professional Chef. Only 12 seats will be available at the table this month, socially distanced style!

Get your friends together and reserve a table or come and meet someone new! The Supper Club is for those who enjoy going out for dinner and trying something new. Come as strangers and leave as friends! This is a bring-your-own-beer event.

Tickets are $55 each and can be purchased via thesoundwallopelika.com. For more information, visit their social media pages or website. The venue is located at 605 Ave. B in downtown Opelika.