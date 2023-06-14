The Ruination of Collegiate Athletics

OPINION —

As a longtime teacher, coach, school administrator and sports fanatic, there was always something incredibly special, authentic and pure about youth, high school and collegiate sports. The positive influence that sports participation has on young people is inarguable. Youths experience the connection to motivational and inspirational coaches. They often transform their bodies, learn the value of hard work, grow spiritually, form strong bonds with teammates, learn how to compete, work as a team and experience the thrills of victories and the agony of defeats. Long after we grow into adults, and even into senior citizens, some of our fondest memories are of our playing days. It brings a smile to my face each time I reminisce with a former teammate or simply replay that incredible play I made at short-stop that preserved the victory.

Today, I am concerned — very concerned. Many youths today do not participate in sports, choosing instead to lie on the couch, behind a computer or staring endlessly at their cell phones. I recall as a pre-teen meeting up with the boys in the neighborhood early in the morning, carrying a baseball glove, a basketball and/or a football and proceeding to play all three until dark and sometimes beyond. I genuinely believe we need more parents to send their children outside more often. What I wouldn’t give to hear my mom yell out once again, “Go outside and play!”

What I am now most concerned about is what is currently happening at the collegiate level. I believe Name Image and Likeness (NIL) is ruining collegiate sports. NIL came about due to court decisions that allow players to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Prior to the court decision, universities were the only entities allowed to benefit from the stardom and popularity of their players. This change has resulted in a variety of people, some unsavory, involving themselves in the process and shopping players around often to the highest bidders. These bidders are not the universities, but rather businesspeople, collectives and individual big donors who can now legally do what was once illegal.

“All I need you to do is stand in front of the camera and endorse my product.”

I can recall at a very early age watching our black-and-white television on the only three channels that were available, or that would come in if we positioned the TV-top antenna exactly right. I can still remember the images of the Italian Stallion, Johnny Musso, No. 22, running the football in the wishbone for Bear Bryant at Bama. Who could ever forget the images of Pat Sullivan to Terry Beasley or “Punt Bama Punt” at Auburn? At that time, our greatest concern was whether or not players were being paid to play at a particular college. NIL has virtually eliminated this NCAA violation. We often heard of teams being placed on probation by the NCAA over a few silly and serious violations. You rarely see that as much today. Why? Because most of that has now become legalized, and most decisions are now being made with loss or gain of revenue as the driving force.

Many collegiate athletes today participate with one foot in the door and the other foot outside the door, always looking for a better NIL deal. I can tell countless stories of players signing with schools or transferring to a particular school based on who offered the best or most lucrative NIL package. Think of the lesser-known players on the team who witness their teammates rake in the big bucks while they barely have enough meal money to eat an afternoon snack or go on a date with a loved one. It causes animosity and eventually will cause divisions in the locker room and fracture team cohesion.

Possibly the most detrimental impact of NIL is the migration of players that is taking place from the smaller and mid-major colleges to play at the larger, more lucrative universities. These smaller colleges are going to suffer greatly while the rich will get richer in talent. These things are going to ruin collegiate athletics if the NCAA or legislators do not get this new phenomenon under control. Because currently, it feels like the Wild, Wild West, which makes me worried and a bit sad.

Larry DiChiara holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree from Auburn University. He spent time as the head basketball coach and principal at Loachapoka High School, was superintendent of Phenix City Schools from 2004 to 2013 and was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2022. He is currently the president of SOY Education Associates Inc.