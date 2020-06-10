The Republican Women of East Alabama organization holds virtual meeting

By Natalie Anderson

Staff Reporter

Last Tuesday, the Republican Women of East Alabama met virtually to conduct their regularly scheduled June meeting. During this meeting, three local representatives were present and discussed topics including COVID-19 relief, house bills and the future of education. Representatives Chris Blackshear, Joe Lovvorn and Debbie Wood addressed local and statewide efforts throughout the meeting.

Joe Lovvorn of District 79 discussed funding increases throughout the state and within the local community. “If we’re going to move forward as a state, we’re going to need to show we can move forward as a legislature,” Lovvorn said. “As a state, we’re in a good position, and going forward, a priority of the legislators is for educators to be properly funded and paid.”

Lovvorn also encouraged all citizens to complete their 2020 censuses.

“[These are] strange and challenging times, and I think what we’re learning is that we’re finding new ways to adapt and stay connected,” said representative Chris Blackshear of District 80.

Blackshear encourages everyone to shop local, spend local and go to local businesses. “Our economy in the state is stronger than it has ever been… the governor has a great staff around her, and she is a great listener and is willing to take advice and feedback from people around her.”

Representative Debbie Wood of District 38 presented the progress of “Exton’s Law,” which prevents people with disabilities in need of organ transplants from being discriminated against. Exton’s Law passed with a favorable report and is out of the house and in the senate. Wood also praised the Opelika citizens for their passion for the community concerning the quarry earlier in the year.

“[I’m] praying for freedom and peace for the six months left of the year,” said Wood. “We’ve learned so much from this pandemic. We’ve learned our children can learn at home… I think if we can concentrate on what we’ve learned, we can put a different twist on where we’ve been.”

The Republican Women of East Alabama organization is at its highest member count with a total of 37 members. During COVID-19, the organization and its members were able to offer support to East Alabama Medical Center by providing local meals for the staff along with making homemade cards with scripture and words of encouragement.

The organization also donated $300 to a school supply drive hosted by BigHouse Foundation.

While there’s no meeting organized for July, further information will be provided about whether the August meeting will be held in person or virtually.

For more information, visit their “Republican Women of East Alabama” Facebook page or email leevanoy@yahoo.com.