The Observer Captures Photos of the 2023 Junior Boys World Series Games in Opelika

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER

Observer photographer Robert Noles is taking the official photos of the 2023 Junior Boys World Series Games being held in Opelika.

Interested parties can purchase team photos as well as game photos at www.nolessports.com/client-galleries/gallery/other-sports-related-events/2023-jr-boys-world-series-july-21-26-opelika-al/.

Pictures will be printed in, linked to or on websites from www.aotourism.com, www.opelikaobserver.com, www.NolesSports.com, DBB and

local government sites. If you have any questions, please email robert@opelikaobserver.com or grnoles@nolesphotography.com.

For bulk purchase discount of team pictures to one address, please contact grnoles@nolesphotography.com. Scan the QR code below to go www.nolessports.com to order your photos today.