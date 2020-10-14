The Curtis House and the Opelika Police Department Partner to Host Fall Block Party

Courtesy of

The Curtis House

The Curtis House, joined by the Opelika Police Department, will host a Fall Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST. Masks are required.

The Curtis House is a growing 501(c)3 non-profit started by Representative Jeremy Gray (HD-83) and his family. Partnering with Auburn University McWhorter School Building Sciences and Third Lens Ministry, The Curtis House is in the process of turning Rep. Gray’s family land and home into a community center central to the Jeter neighborhood in Opelika. The new building is slated to open in the Spring of 2021.

Over the last six weeks, The Curtis House has provided Saturday morning programming to local children and teens. Activities included yoga, financial management classes, public speaking, the importance of voting, shopping smart and gardening, to name a few.

“Every week we are proud to provide opportunities for our local kids to grow as individuals and community members. Our upcoming Block Party is about having fun and building stronger relationships with our local administrators and officials,” Rep. Gray said. “As we approach the final stages of The Curtis House’s structure, we are looking forward to being able to provide year-long programming that increases opportunity for families in the Jeter neighborhood and beyond.”

This Saturday, The Curtis House is working with the Opelika Police Department, Tazikis, Make Your Move Performing Arts Studio and Sweet Balloons to bring entertainment, food, music and more to the kids in Opelika’s community.

“Our goal is to open the lines of communication between the community and the Opelika Police Department in order to help establish genuine relationships and build trust,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The Curtis House is looking for opportunities to work with local businesses and organizations to continue building successful programming and hosting community events. For more information on how to get involved with The Curtis House, visit www.thecurtishouse.org.

The Curtis House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community service facility lead by the Curtis family, creating a safe haven for the elderly, adults and children. The presence of the Curtis House restores the legacy of the Curtis family’s dedication to raise an awareness of healthy and holistic ways of living. With the necessary resources, the Jeter community will thrive towards a recognizable, productive and sustainable asset adding to the growth of the City of Opelika.