The club behind the 91 American flags on Memorial Day in downtown Opelika

During Memorial Day and several other patriotic holidays, historic downtown Opelika is decorated with 91 American flags. The Opelika Civitan Club shows their patriotic pride by volunteering to put up 38 flags on 6th Street, 20 flags on 2nd Avenue bridge and 33 flags around courthouse square.

The Civitan Club began displaying the American flags in holders on parking meters in the late 60s to honor veterans. As parking meters disappeared, the city placed holders on posts around the city to continue the tradition.

Even though the Opelika Civitan Club may cease to exist, past Civitan, family and friends of Civitan will continue the tradition in the future to celebrate our country and the American values our flag represents.

