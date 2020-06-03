The City of Smiths Station approves contract with Alabama Power

By Morgan Bryce

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Smiths Station City Council unanimously approved a resolution with Alabama Power for the installation of LED streetlights on Lee Roads 298 and 430.

Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland said the streetlights will not only increase safety for drivers but enhance the nighttime driving experience through the city.

“Those two roads serve as some of the main thoroughfares of our city. Some portions have low visibility at night, and this will help to alleviate that problem,” Copeland said.

The City Council voted to rezone the Summer Lake Apartment Complex to R-5, which is residential, multiple-family high density.

The council concluded their meeting by approving the general fund statement for the month of April.

The Smiths Station City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 9, with the work session beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time followed by the regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. All meetings are held within the council chambers of the Smiths Station Government Center, which is located at 2336 Lee Road 430.