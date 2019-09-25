The city of Opelika’s Probation Department names Tara Bryan as senior probation officer

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The city of Opelika and its probation department are excited to announce Tara Bryan as their senior probation officer. In her position, Bryan will be in charge of supervising operations of the Probation Department for the city of Opelika in compliance with local as well as Alabama laws and regulations. She is also responsible for maintaining a portfolio of probationer’s individual case records for future review.

In addition, Bryan will inform, explain and advise probationers on the terms and conditions of probation, including office visits, financial payments, education/employment stipulations, treatment programs, curfews and other special conditions ordered by the court and help coordinate community service.

Bryan began her career with the city of Opelika in 2010 as a court magistrate. In June 2017, she transferred to the Probation Department for the city of Opelika as a probation officer. She is currently enrolled at Troy University and will attain her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in the near future.

“I am beyond excited for my new leadership position as Senior Municipal Probation Officer. I have worked for the city of Opelika for over nine years. I love serving and caring for the citizens of Opelika and strive to instill confidence back into someone’s life so in return, they can help better someone else,” Bryan said.

Tara and her husband, Andrew live in Opelika with their two children. They are active members of The Bridge Church, where she and her husband have been serving as youth pastors since 2011.

“We are confident that Tara’s experience and knowledge will be vital to her success in her new leadership role,” said City Administrator Joey Motley.