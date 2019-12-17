The city of Opelika’s accounting department names Paige Mulder as new senior accountant

Special to the

The city of Opelika and its accounting department are excited to announce Paige Mulder as Opelika’s new senior accountant. The essential function of the position within the organization is to assist the Controller in managing the city’s Opelika Power Services accounting system in accordance with established procedures.

In her position, Mulder will be responsible for accounting software for OPS under Uniform System of Accounts for Utilities and GAAP, maintaining a list of fixed assets and depreciation schedules for public utilities, maintaining debt service records, assisting with daily accounting functions and performing the duties of accounting personnel in their absence.

Prior to joining the city, Mulder worked for Alabama Department of Transportation in Montgomery as a staff accountant since September 2017.

Mulder graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and became a certified public accountant in 1999.

“I am so excited to be a part of the city of Opelika ‘family’! Opelika is doing great things and I am proud to use my experience to help achieve the city’s goals,” Mulder said.

“The accounting department is pleased to have Paige Mulder join our staff. We are confident that Paige’s 26 years of experience and knowledge in various fields of accounting will be a dynamic addition to our department and help her thrive in a fast-paced role,” said Cynthia Boyd, the city of Opelika’s accounting department controller.

For more information, contact Boyd at 334-705-5181.