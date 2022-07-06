Taste of Lee County Community Comedy Roast Coming to Opelika July 16

Contributed to The Observer

OPELIKA ––

The Greater Peace Community Development Corporation (GPCDC) will be hosting its Taste of Lee County and Community Comedy Roast Saturday, July 16, 2022. This event will be held in the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center at 650 Jeter Ave. in Opelika, Alabama, beginning at 6 pm. Founded in 2000, by Rev. Clifford E. Jones, the GPCDC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that focuses on improving the quality of life for East Alabama residents by providing affordable housing, childcare, educational programs, training and resources.

Jones, pastor of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church and GPCDC Founder, said he is thrilled to be roasting his friend, Brother Chette Williams, at this year’s event. Chette serves as Auburn University’s Football Chaplain and he will be bringing a few of his friends to join in on the festivities. Former Auburn University Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and former AU football players Jason Campbell and Ronnie Brown will be in attendance along with several other special guests. In addition, local vendors will be on site providing samples of their most popular menu items.

“We are able to do what we do because of the continued support from our community”, said Clarinda Jones- Turner, GPCDC executive director. “It takes money to help those in need, and this fundraiser allows us to raise the money needed to continue and expand our programs.

The GPCDC, in partnership with the Bennett Group, built Jordan’s Gates in 2008, 48 craftsman-style homes in an effort to help low-to-moderate income families become homeowners. Additionally, the GPCDC provides a First Class Pre-K Program, six-week Summer Educational Enrichment Program, STEM After School Program, free tutoring, Youth Leadership Academy, W.I.R.E.D for Success Program, HBCU Spring Break Tour, Financial Literacy classes, College/Trade School Scholarships, a Food Pantry and more to assist East Alabama residents.

“We are looking forward to a wonderful event full of great food, fellowship and laughter,” Jones said. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or by contacting the church office at 334- 749-9487.