SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Development Plan for Wyndham PUD. The owner, Opelika Gateway Properties, LLC has heretofore submitted to the City Council a proposed Amended Development Plan for the area of

Wyndham PUD located south of Gateway Drive and west of Marvyn Parkway. The Amended Development Plan provides for single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, commercial uses

and over 115 acres of open space. Copies of the Amended Development Plan are open for public inspection in the offices of the Planning Department and the City Clerk.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first

published on November 13 th , 2019 in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Section 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Kevin Rice, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-2083 two (2)

working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 20th day of November, 2019.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 11/20/19