SUSCC students honored as All-American team members

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Two Southern Union students were chosen as members of the 2020 All-Alabama Academic Team.

Jacob Hayes and Kallie Hester were among the students from Alabama’s community colleges who were recognized for their exceptional academic achievement, distinguished leadership and community service.

All-Alabama Academic Team students are nominated by their respective colleges. Any student selected must possess a minimum GPA of 3.25, be involved in campus activities and have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours at the institution.

High-achieving students are nominated for the award by campus administrators. An independent panel of judges considers academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service in the selection process.

With campuses in Wadley, Opelika and Valley, Southern Union is the second oldest community college in the state and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associates degrees.