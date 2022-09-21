SUSCC PR Team Wins Awards

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

OPELIKA — Southern Union State Community College’s Office of Public Relations won multiple awards during the annual meeting of the Alabama Community College Public Relations Association (ACCSPRA) earlier this month.

The ACCSPRA Pyramid Awards are presented to top marketing projects from throughout the two-year colleges in Alabama. The awards presentation caps the annual ACCSPRA conference each year.

SUSCC’s public relations team of Director Shondae Brown and Multi-Media Specialist Abra Camp earned first place Pyramid Awards in the categories of: Promotional Items, for Bison socks; Specialty Publications, for “SU Quick Facts”; College Promotional Video, for “Venture Forward”; and Graphically Manipulated Photography, for “Golf National Champion Qualifier.”

The team earned a second place Award of Achievement in the Postcard category, for its Bison Bonus postcard; Promotional Items, for Health and Wellness cap; Specialty Publications, for “Bison Bits”; Logo Design, for the Distinguished Alumni logo; Outdoor Advertising, for “Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained”; Social Media Accounts; and in Electronic Wildcard, for its “Mean Tweets” video.

A third place Award of Merit was received in the categories of Outdoor Advertising, for “Let’s Get Technical”; Athletics, for the 2021 basketball schedule; the Venture Forward T-shirt; and the college view book.

Brown was also elected president of the organization. For more information on Southern Union, please visit suscc.edu.