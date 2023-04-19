Suns Out, Smiles Out: Miracle League Continues to Grow in Year 14

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

The sun finally came out, and that meant a lot of joyful children, young adults and families at the ballpark on Saturday.

After three rainy Saturdays in a row, Opelika’s Miracle League of East Alabama got its 2023 season underway on Saturday, April 15, in what league director Michelle Dean described as the biggest Opening Day turnout that she can remember.

The league has sprouted up in its second year back in action since returning after the COVID-19 pandemic halted play, increasing from 158 to around 200 total players across 12 teams.

But there were plenty of people in the stands, too. The Miracle League has more sponsors, volunteers and fan support than ever, according to Dean, and the players are loving it.

“We have had so much support from our community: our schools, churches, Auburn University, we have the Auburn Diamond Dolls here, we have Tim Hudson here, we have the support of the whole baseball team from Auburn University, we have Zep Jasper from the Auburn basketball team here, we have support from our civic groups and the Lions Club,” Dean said. “We are so blessed to have so many excellent sponsors that support us year after year.”

A bigger league means more funding is necessary, and the sponsors aren’t the only ones investing in the Miracle League. twenty-year-old Miracle League player JR Buck took fundraising into his own hands.

After graduating from Auburn High School last May, he decided he wanted to sponsor his own team. In order to do that, he kept none of the money he received as graduation gifts and donated it all to the Miracle League. Living with Williams Syndrome, a genetic deletion in DNA, JR began playing in the Miracle League about 10 years ago, and it has boosted his self-confidence and given him a feeling of accomplishment, said Sarah Buck, JR’s mom.

This is JR’s way of giving back, and he loves that his team wears his name patched on their Phillies jerseys. It took a few weekends for him to get the chance to put that jersey on, but that is what he looks forward to each Saturday.

“I wanted to give back to Miracle League because it has been fun for me to play all these years, and I wanted to be my team’s sponsor,” JR said. “I like meeting people [at Miracle League] and playing with my friends. I have made a lot of friends at Miracle League.”

The Miracle League is proof that the saying “The more, the merrier” is true. There were more batters each inning, with anywhere from 15 to 19 players per team that all get a plate appearance each inning. Games might last a little longer, but that is perfectly fine with the players — it just means more support, more cheering and more eyes on their game.

Circling the bases for a home run to the tune of applause — from both sides of the stands — in his first at-bat this season reminded 12-year-old Red Sox player William Wilson and his mom, Bonnie, what they missed so much in the offseason.

“It is so nice to arrive, sit down and cheer for all the players,” Bonnie said. “One of the things individuals with disabilities miss out on is being cheered for. It sounds silly, but getting to cheer for your child is so fun! Also, it’s nice to be in a setting where your child isn’t ‘the one with a walker or wheelchair’ or whatever the disability happens to look like. Everyone is there to have a good time.”

And all they need to have a good time is some volunteers, a ball and bat, and most importantly — sunshine.

“Our goal for this season is just to play the rest of the games. All we ask for is great weather,” Dean said with a laugh. “And please, we need buddys, so anybody that can come out and support, come on out — 9, 10 and 11 o’clock each Saturday.”