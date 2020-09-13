Sundown Concert Series coming to Kiesel Park

By Hannah Lester

The leaves will soon change colors and the air will get cooler. Auburn Parks and Recreation is preparing for fall and has announced the Fall Sundown Concert Series.

The Fall Sundown Concert Series will be held on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at Kiesal Park, the department announced in a release.

The series will run for four weeks, Sept. 17 through Oct. 8. H20 and Louisiana Fred will perform on Sept. 17. The Auburn Jazz Quartet will perform on Sept. 24. DJ K. Cole will perform on Oct. 1 and there will be a surprise guest too.

“Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket,” the release said. “Pets on leashes are welcome. Due to COVID-19, seating areas will be clearly marked to ensure social distancing. This event is free to the public.”