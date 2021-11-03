Sundilla Concert Series to Present Teen Country-Americana Artist EmiSunshine

CONTRIBUTED BY FRED ANDERSON MEDIA

She has been on American Idol, NBC’s Today, Little Big Shots, the Grand Ole Opry and elsewhere. Now, teenage country and Americana singing sensation EmiSunshine is coming to Auburn, Alabama.

The 17-year-old singer/songwriter and her family band, The Rain, will perform as part of the Sundilla Concert Series on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

“I can’t wait to perform in Auburn,” Emi said. “The Sundilla Concert Series has a great reputation. It’s such an honor to be invited.”

The East Tennessee musical artist been writing songs since she was and 5 has attracted national attention since the age of nine. Rolling Stone once named her among “10 new country artists you need to know.”

EmiSunshine and The Rain – Tsali Notch, Madisonville, Tennessee – 9.4.19 © Photograph by Alan MESSER www.alanmesser.com

Her 2019 album, “Family Wars,” received critical acclaim for its thought-provoking songs about abusive relationships, mass violence, political corruption and freedom in America. In a review, American Songwriter described EmiSunshine as “wise beyond her years.” No Depression said the album proves EmiSunshine is “bold and talented enough to tackle today’s issues while honoring yesterday’s folk traditions.” Country Standard Time called the album “superb.”

“The album is about working through different types of conflicts,” Emi said. “I’m just voicing my opinion about what I see going on in the world, looking at problems and trying to make something beautiful out of them.”

(See EmiSunshine & The Rain perform “There’s Got To Be More” here: www.youtu.be/n16NFQLgIS4)

Known for her powerful voice, insightful lyrics and masterful ukulele-playing, EmiSunshine has been compared by some critics to a young Dolly Parton, but her musical influences span a wide range of genres, including bluegrass, country, blues, rock and gospel. In 2020, Emi even collaborated with funk music legend Bootsy Collins on a song titled “Stars,” to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

More recently, Emi released “After You’re Gone,” which she describes as a humorous breakup song. The song will be on her next album, Judgement Day, which is scheduled to be released next February.

(See EmiSunshine perform “After You’re Gone” here: www.youtu.be/u9NhL5kYzZI)

EmiSunshine will perform as part of the Sundilla Concert Series at Perry Hill, 101 S Debardeleben St. in Auburn on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place outdoors, weather permitting, so bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the performance will move indoors. Advance tickets are $20 and can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillamusic.com; admission at the door will be $25. More information is available at www.sundillamusic.com.