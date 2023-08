The Auburn Arts Association (AAA) recently announced the 2023 Summer Photo Show: Indoors/Outdoors. This show will feature photographs of interior and exterior views taken of or through windows. The exhibition will be on display Aug. 21 through Sept. 22 at the AAA Art House. A reception will be held during the exhibition and will be announced at a later date.

For more information or questions, contact the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center at 334-501-2963 or visit www.auburnalabama.org/arts.