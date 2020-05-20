Storybook Farm volunteer, Auburn student awarded distin-quished internship

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Cullman County native and Auburn University senior Kaycee Wright is spending her summer educating students about the importance of agriculture as an intern with the Alabama Farmers Federation.

An animal sciences major with a concentration in equine science, Wright is working with the Ag in the Classroom (AITC) program and Federation Women’s Leadership Division.

“We are thrilled to have Kaycee with us this summer,” said Federation Women’s Leadership Division Director and AITC Chairman Kim Earwood. “Her background in agriculture, diverse work experience and creativity will be huge assets to the Ag in the Classroom and the Federation.”

Wright, whose minor is communications, began her internship May 11 at the Federation headquarters in Montgomery. She is expected to finish her work there until July 10. Wright is on track to graduate in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree.

“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to meeting new people and making connections in the agriculture industry,” Wright said. “I already have a photography business and hope to develop other skills that will help me with a career in agricultural communications.”

Wright’s work background includes serving as photographer and social media specialist for the Auburn University College of Agriculture and two summers as a camp counselor and intern at Quail Creek Resort in Hartselle. She also has experience working on a cattle and horse farm and volunteering at Storybook Farms, a therapeutic riding center in Opelika. Wright is president of the Auburn University Young Farmers and a member of Collegiate Cattlemen and Ag Hill Communicators.

As part of her internship, Wright will help develop educational materials for AITC, which equips teachers with tools to incorporate lessons about agriculture into their daily lesson plans. The Women’s Leadership Division is engaged in agricultural education and promotion, advocacy and leadership development.

The federation is Alabama’s largest farm organization with more than 340,000 member families.