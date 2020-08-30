Storybook Farm to host 12th annual Derby Day

By Wil Crews

Storybook Farm is hosting its 12th annual Derby Day on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Derby Day is the nonprofits’ biggest yearly fundraiser and is the largest Kentucky Darby party in the state of Alabama. The funds raised from the event go immediately to the nonprofits’ day-to-day operations and are critical to the sustainability and survival of the Farm. (quote)

The event will feature a live stream of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs.

As usual, the event will feature a silent auction – played out through an app, opposed to the typical on-paper method – featuring a number of items. And a best dressed and spectacular hat award will be given out to the most dapper of the attendees.

The Derby Day is scheduled as follows:

2:00 p.m. Gates open

4:00 p.m. Most Spectacular Hat and Dapper Dan Award Presentations

4:15 p.m. Joe Lovvorn, Alabama House of Representatives speech. Last call to register for Live Auction

4:40 p.m. Live auction begins

5:30 p.m. Live coverage from Churchill Downs

5:50 p.m. 146th Kentucky Derby

6:15 Silent auction concludes

The original May 2 date of the Kentucky Derby was postponed due to the coronavirus and Storybook postponed the event to coincide with the race itself.

Tickets and sponsorship funds are tax deductible but non-refundable. Both can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/derby2020/ticketing

Tickets are limited and the event will take place within 42,000-square-feet outdoor space, providing ample space for each individual to socially distance.

Face masks will be required (and provided). Temperature checks will be performed upon guest arrival and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the farm.

This event will be rain or shine.