Story Time Picnic Reaches All Ages

On Tuesday, June 6, children from the community and seniors in the Memory Café program with Lee Russell Council of Government Agency on Aging joined together for Story Book Picnic time at the Opelika Public Library pavilion. Individuals that attended the intergenerational event ranged from 6 months to 101 years old. Activities included face painting, chalk drawing, bubble blowing, pet therapy, snacks and a story time led by Melissa Hanson, children’s director of Opelika Public Library. Auburn University graduate students read a child-friendly picture book aimed to raise awareness of the impact that dementia has on individuals and families. Leisa Askew, director of the Memory Café program, works to create events that provide support to people who have loved ones with dementia. Askew also teaches education and support classes for caregivers. The group would like to thank the sponsors of the intergenerational event, including Reach Community Respite, Auburn Therapy Team with Auburn Therapy Dogs, Shelley Shields – Face Painter, Pro Health Home Health, Lee Russell Council of Government on Aging and the Opelika Public Library.