Stone Martin Builders Opens Model Home

Cannongate features beautiful homes in family-focused neighborhood in Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY 10TO1 PUBLIC RELATIONS

OPELIKA —

Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama and the region, officially opened the model home for the Cannongate community in Opelika March 14. A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce for the model home to celebrate this milestone for the community.

The family-focused community that includes parks, playgrounds and a community pool is located just 1.5 miles from Opelika’s downtown at the tracks. Home buyers can design a home by choosing from various home plan designs that feature four to seven bedrooms, two to four bathrooms and various exterior options.

“Deciding where your family will begin the next chapter of their lives is the most important decision you can make,” said Frank Plan, CEO of Stone Martin Builders. “When you begin designing your home at Cannongate, you can trust our team’s unparalleled craftsmanship and dedicated customer service to make the process as easy as possible. We are excited to introduce more family housing options in Opelika that adapts to the unique lifestyles and needs for your home.”

All homes are designed with growing families in mind and are built for their convenience, functionality, affordability and entertainment. Homes range from 1,300 to 4,300 square feet.

Stone Martin Builders’ collection of homes includes one- and two-story plans, spacious rooms, two-car garages, elegant flooring, granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, smart home technology and hybrid spray foam insulation. Residents can customize their home’s exterior with a variety of options to choose from for brick, paint, stone and doors.

“The Cannongate neighborhood offers families quality and accessibility with great schools, employers and recreational options in the community,” said Sarah Martin, vice president of sales. “The Cannongate community is perfect for anyone who prioritizes serenity, beautiful scenery and convenient access to amenities.”

Cannongate offers the perfect balance of serenity, yet excitement. It is located just off Opelika’s famous historic district, which is host to several parades and events. Downtown Opelika offers an abundance of local restaurants, a distillery, two breweries and local shops.

ABOUT STONE MARTIN BUILDERS

Based in the Auburn-Opelika area, Stone Martin Builders is dedicated to developing aspirational communities throughout Alabama and Georgia, including Huntsville, Athens, Prattville, Montgomery, Auburn/Opelika, Dothan and Columbus, Georgia. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has quickly grown and in 2022 was ranked as one of the 100 largest home builders in the U.S. by Builder Online. More info at www.stonemartinbuilders.com.