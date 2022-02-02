State of the City Set for Feb. 11

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual State of the City address featuring Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

The event will be held at The Bottling Plant Event Center on Friday, Feb. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bottling Plant Event Center is located at 614 N. Railroad Ave. in Opelika.

This notable event brings out close to 300 attendees to watch the mayor give a comprehensive update on the state of the city of Opelika. Attendees enjoy lunch and get the chance to spend important time with the mayor. The purpose of the event is for the mayor to address the membership and let them know the future of Opelika.

Chamber members and non-members are invited to attend, and are welcome to register for the event online here by Monday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 for chamber members and $55 for non-members.

The event is presented by ESG Operations, Inc. The Gold Sponsors are Baxter International, the city of Opelika and Point Broadband. The Silver Sponsors are H&S Commercial & Industrial Supplies & Services, LLC, Himmelwright, Huguley & Boles, MAX Credit Union, The Observer, Railroad Investment Group and Tiger Town TV.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Mackenzie at Mackenzie@opelikachamber.com to learn more.

ABOUT THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

For more than 80 years the Opelika Chamber has been working every day to build bridges, cultivate community, and elevate business. Recognized for their operational best practices among 501(c)6 not-for-profit Chambers of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber is one of only 3 5-star accredited chambers in the state of Alabama. Representing more than 800 businesses and almost 20,000 employees, the Opelika Chamber connects businesses to each other and to new ideas, helps them grow and expands their influence, provides education & leadership development opportunities, and builds community among citizens and business owners alike.