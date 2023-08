The Opelika Sportsplex opted for a duathlon, as opposed to a triathlon, this year due to ongoing construction at the Sportsplex. This year’s Duathlon for Kids took place Saturday, Aug. 5, for children ages 6 to 15. Participants ran and biked instead of the traditional triathlon format of running, biking and swimming. The race was a USAT sanctioned event. PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES/THE OBSERVER