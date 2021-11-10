Sports Clips Offering Free Haircuts to Veterans

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

Helping a hero is as easy as getting a haircut on Veterans Day.

Sports Clips, the popular sports-themed chain barber shop, is hosting itsannual Veterans Day haircut event at locations across the country.

Participating locations will be offering free haircuts to veterans and service members with military I.D. Furthermore, for people who fall outside of those qualifications, a $2 haircut will be available which will support the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships”, which go to service members and veterans.

Since 2013, Sport Clips locations across the country have worked to support U.S. service members and veterans transition to civilian careers through Help A Hero scholarships to cover education expenses that often go beyond what’s covered by G.I. Bill funds.

To date, Sport Clips and its clients have made possible more than $9.2 Million in VFW-administered scholarships.

This year’s goal is to raise $1.5M, which will afford scholarships of up to $5,000 for service members and veterans who are pursuing an education at post-secondary institutions, including trade schools. Those interested in donating can also text “HERO” to 71777.

Stores nationwide began collecting donations at checkout Monday, Oct. 11, and will continue beyond Veterans Day to Nov. 13.

Sport Clips is a veteran-founded company and is committed to thanking those who serve our country not just in word, but in deed. In addition to Help A Hero, Sport Clips offers special franchising options through the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) VetFran Program, and is a supporter of Dream Flights, the Aleethia Foundation and other military and philanthropic programs.

As a former Air Force officer, Sport Clips’ Founder and Chairman Gordon Logan has a special place in his heart for active-duty military and veterans. He serves on the VFW Foundation Board and has served as chairman of the IFA’s VetFran Mentor Network.