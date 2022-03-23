Sparky Turns 71

Sparky, the fire dog, was created in 1951, as the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The Opeika Fire Department hosted a birthday party for Sparky on March 18, in honor of his 71st birthday. Sparky has spent the last 71 years helping to educate children and adults alike about fire safety. He has a website, www.sparky.org, where children can explore the interactive site and learn more about him and his mission of helping to prevent fire deaths and injuries.

The Opeilka Police Department and McGruff the Crime Dog also helped Sparky celebrate his birthday with ballons and cake.