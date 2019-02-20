Southern Union plans Black History Month programs

Special to the

Opelika Observer

In celebration of Black History Month, the Office of Diversity Programs at Southern Union State Community College has planned two programs during the month of February.

On Feb. 26, Southern Union will welcome Dr. Harold A. Franklin, the first African-American student to enroll at Auburn University 55 years ago, to the college with programs on the Wadley and Opelika campuses. A morning program is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. in the Renaissance Theatre in Wadley, followed by an afternoon program at 2:15 p.m. in Room 104 of the Health Sciences Building in Opelika.

“We are honored to have Dr. Franklin with us this year,” said Dr. Fred Williams, College Diversity Programs Coordinator at Southern Union. “He helped pave the way for admission to some of the University’s other notable African-American students to include Vickie Orr, Carolyn Jones, Ruthie Bolton, Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, Harvey Glance, Frank Thomas and Cam Newton to name a few.”

“Dr. Franklin has a fascinating story to share, regarding the challenges and obstacles he faced while integrating one of Alabama’s largest higher education institutions during the heart of America’s Civil Rights Era,” Williams added.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Williams at (334) 745-6437, Ext. 5151 or by email at fwilliams@suscc.edu.