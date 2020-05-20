Southern Union honors outstanding students

Special to the

Southern Union State Community College began the tradition of honoring the academic achievements of its students three years ago. That tradition continues this year, but with a different twist.

“‘Honors Day’ at Southern Union commemorates the accomplishments of our highest achieving students,” said SU President Todd Shackett. “This year’s recognition is a little different, as students received their award and honor cord in the mail, but the significance of their achievement is not at all diminished.”

Photographs of the most outstanding students in each program will be featured on the college’s social media sites and website, suscc.edu. Southern Union congratulates the following students for their achievement:

Outstanding Business Management and Supervision Freshman Student: Laura Strickland (Auburn)





Outstanding Business Management and Supervision Sophomore Student: Erin Ellis (Opelika)





Outstanding Computer Science Student: Kristin Coleman (Lafayette)





Outstanding Office Management – Accounting Student (Freshman): Brianna T. Davidson (Lanett)





Outstanding Office Management – Accounting Student (Sophomore): Joanna W. Ortiz (Opelika)





Outstanding Administrative Medical Office Management Student (Freshman): Lauren Bentley (Opelika)

Outstanding Administrative Medical Office Management Student (Sophomore): Ramona Woodall (Opelika)





Outstanding Fine Arts Student in Dance (Freshman): Claire Ward (Graham)





Outstanding Fine Arts Student in Dance (Sophomore): Claire Sikes (Wedowee)





Ann B. Caldwell Award for Excellence in Music (Freshman): Parker Dye (Daviston)





Jimmy New Award for Excellence in Music (Sophomore): Corey Prothro (Woodland)





Outstanding Language Arts Student (Freshman): Kaitlyn Hosey (Ashland)





Outstanding Language Arts Student (Sophomore): Claragrace Jensen (Auburn)





The Huey C Barrett Outstanding Freshman Mathematics Award (Freshman): Joshua Floyd (Valley)





The Charles R. Perry Outstanding Sophomore Mathematics Award (Sophomore): Quinn Finch (Jackson)





Outstanding Physics Student: Wilson Reeves (Auburn)





Outstanding Chemistry Student: Rice Allison Nichols (LaFayette)





Mary Cu Shivers Biology Award: Brenaisha Hawes (Alexander City)





Outstanding Social Science (Freshman): Alicia Johnson (Auburn)





Joyce Patterson Award for Excellence in Social Science: Miranda “Teddy” Willis (Auburn)

Mark Tucker Memorial Award for Excellence in Criminal Justice: Benjamin Strain (Woodland)





Outstanding Freshman Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Student: Brian VanMeter (Lanett)





Outstanding Sophomore Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Student: William Durrett (Eutaw)





Outstanding Freshman Automotive Service Student: Hunter Patterson (Terrell, Texas)





Outstanding Sophomore Automotive Service Student Thomas McGuire (Waverly)





Outstanding Freshman Child Development Student: Mallissa Harris (Opelika)





Outstanding Sophomore Child Development Student: Cloey Norris (LaGrange)



Outstanding Freshman Cosmetology Student: Tambara Finley (Valley)





Outstanding Sophomore Cosmetology Student: Alexis B. Simmons (Tallassee)

Outstanding Freshman Engineering and Design Student: Kenneth Rogers (Auburn)





Outstanding Sophomore Engineering and Design Student: William Kirkpatrick (Huntsville)





Outstanding Industrial Electricity/Electronics Technology Student: (Freshman): Caleb McConnell (Valley)





Outstanding Industrial Electricity/Electronics Technology Student: (Sophomore): Chase Hall (Opelika)





Outstanding Machine Shop Technology Student (Freshman): Bradley Zenor (Valley)





Outstanding Machine Shop Technology Student (Sophomore): James Ledbetter (Tallassee)





Outstanding Freshman Mechatronics Student: Colton Smith (Prattville)





Outstanding Sophomore Mechatronics Student: Roy Huckaba (Valley)



Outstanding Freshman Welding Technology Student: Aria Musil (Roanoke)





Outstanding Sophomore Welding Technology Student: Jakob Daniel (Roanoke)





Outstanding Plastic Injection Molding Student: Gus T. Bell (Opelika)





Outstanding Health and Wellness Student (Freshman): Stanley Roberts (Lanett)





Outstanding Health and Wellness Student (Sophomore): Glorion Roberts (West Point)