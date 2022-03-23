Southern Lifestyle Retailer Palmetto Moon to  Open New Location in Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY

PALMETTO MOON

Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, will open its newest store in Opelika on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The new location will be at Tiger Town Shopping Center, located at 2127 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, adjacent to Best Buy and The Children’s Place. Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, childrens apparel and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware and more for the Southern at heart.

In the spirit of the occasion, the store will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests of the family-friendly event will be welcomed with a full lineup of festivities that includes:

w The first 200 shoppers will receive a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster (with qualifying $40 purchase)

w Hourly grand prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

w Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes

w Additional door prize giveaways

w Live music and DJ

w Custom cookies by Cakeitecture

w One new Palmetto Perks member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!)

w Palmetto Moon will treat its Sunday shoppers on April 3 with door prizes and perks giveaway — extending the party atmosphere through the weekend.

The first 200 shoppers on Sunday will also receive a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster with $40 qualifying purchase. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Full details on Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration at its new Opelika store, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand’s official Facebook event page, at https://fb.me/e/19MNglunc.

“We are thrilled to bring the authentic Palmetto Moon shopping experience to this vibrant college town and welcome the local community during our Grand Opening Celebration,” said Palmetto Moon Chief Brand Officer Amber Dube.

Palmetto Moon is known for its “customer first” service and hand-picked showcase of brands. Unlike mass merchants, Palmetto Moon’s philosophy is to merchandise unique gifts that local customers of all ages will delight in.

The new Opelika store will offer popular brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Chubbies and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as local and up-and-coming brands, Palmetto Moon’s exclusive products, and custom Auburn University collegiate gear designed specifically for the local community.

“Auburn-Opelika’s friendly, small-town feel and rich Southern heritage embrace everything Palmetto Moon represents,” Dube said. “And with our convenient location just ten minutes from the university, we are excited to become a destination for unique gifts, game day gear and apparel tailored for Tigers fans and students.”

With an open floor plan spanning over 7,500 square feet, customers can easily shop dedicated departments — Women’s, Men’s, Children’s, Home and Gift, Footwear and Collegiate as well as feature displays for trending brands and emerging products. The store design is bright and airy with an abundance of natural light and features stylized fitting rooms reminiscent of a cozy Southern front porch.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate this latest milestone with the opening of our Auburn location,” said Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer John Thomas. “As Palmetto Moon continues to grow and expand its presence in new cities across the Southeast, we are committed to preserving the brand’s authentic reflection of Southern lifestyle with our selection of locally inspired products, in an elevated shopping experience that resonates with all generations. Palmetto Moon is very excited to offer another location in Alabama.”

With the addition of the new Opelika location, Palmetto Moon now has 32 stores in the Southeast.

ABOUT PALMETTO MOON

Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, hom and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including Vineyard Vines, YETI, Chubbies, Patagonia, Southern Marsh, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Hippie Runner, Old Row, Kan Can, Costa, Columbia, Rainbow Sandals, Olukai, Brumate, Mud Pie and many more.

Palmetto Moon currently operates 32 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. Shop online at www.palmettomoononline.com.