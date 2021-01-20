Southern Christian loses a thriller

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

Last week, the Southern Christian Academy Patriots had one game cancelled due to COVID-19 and one that ended in thrilling fashion.

Facing the Southern Prep Academy Rangers, with seven seconds remaining on the clock, Southern Christian had the ball down one. The Rangers had just used a fourth quarter rally to retake the lead, and momentum was against Southern Christian.

The inbounds pass was a baseball throw from the baseline that landed in the hands of the Patriots’ Harris Adams, set up on the left wing near the three-point line of his own basket. A swarm of Southern Prep defenders came at him as Harris delivered the shot from his fingertips just before they arrived. The high-arching shot seemed to hang in the air an eternity. . . the crowd rose to their feet. . . clang. A miss. The game clock hit zero, and Southern Christian had lost a heartbreaker, 26-25, in breathtaking fashion.

On the road and facing a tough opponent, the Patriots dominated the paint on both sides of the ball, despite the Rangers’ indefatigable and fast-paced style. Jagger Scott pulled down a monstrous 18 boards, and Will Pack added six. Scott also scored 16 points to give him his second double-double of the season. His twin, Jedd Scott, scored 15 points for SCA, making it his fourth game in double digits.

With the loss, the Southern Christian Varsity Boys team falls to 0-4. The Middle School Boys team is now 2-2; the Middle School Girls team is 1-1; the JV Boys are 1-2; and the JV Girls are 0-2. Next, SCA will face Lagrange Academy at home on Saturday at the Covington Rec Center.