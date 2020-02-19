Smiths Station Mayor F.L. ‘Bubba’ Copeland receives ‘Individual of the Year Award’

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Following a year that saw him serve as the face of a city and community in the aftermath of the March 3 tornadoes, Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland was recognized by the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce with their “Individual of the Year Award” during their annual dinner last Tuesday.

The honor came as a surprise for Copeland, who said the recognition was the culmination of the hard work of the city council and administration.

“I’m really humbled and honored to win this award, but it wouldn’t have been possible without that group of people behind me and my Lord and Savior,” Copeland said.

Copeland, previously a District 5 member of the Lee County Board of Education, has served as Smiths Station’s mayor since 2016. He replaced Lafaye Dellinger, who was the city’s first and only mayor since its incorporation in 2001.