Smiths Station City Council proclaim June 4 as ‘Smiths Station Unity Walk Day’

Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland and the Smiths Station City Council signed a proclamation during Tuesday night’s meeting naming June 4 each year as “Smiths Station Unity Walk Day” in the city.

Copeland and Smiths Station native Vincent Hunter organized the inaugural event, which was held last Thursday. An estimated 350 to 400 people participated in the walk, marching from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church down Lee Road 298 to the front steps of the Smiths Station Government Center.

“I think the people in Smiths Station care a lot about each other,” said Place 2 Councilman and President Pro Tem Morris Jackson during Tuesday’s meeting. “We don’t look at a person’s skin color here. We thank you, Mayor, for letting this go on and look forward to it again next year and seeing it get bigger and bigger.”

The council also named City Clerk Scott Johnston as the city’s Election Manager for the Aug. 25 municipal election, a role that includes candidate qualification beginning next month.

