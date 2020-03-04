Smiths Station City Council approves traffic light maintenance contract

By Morgan Bryce

The Smiths Station City Council voted unanimously to enter into a 30-day contract with Matt Hopkin to handle routine traffic light maintenance or repairs during their regular meeting last Tuesday.

According to Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland, this 30-day contract can be renewed for a full year and on an annual basis if Hopkin’s work is satisfactory. Based on the contract, he is required to work a miminum of one hour and be compensated $100 for each hour worked. Hopkin is a full-time employee with the City of Columbus (Georgia).

“As you all know, the state will not provide us a traffic-light technician during an emergency, and we have traffic lights malfunction at least once a month it seems like,” Copeland said. “This is a good move that will allow us to be able to call someone in the event of a strong storm or unforeseen event that would cause the traffic light to go out.”

The council also renewed its building inspection contract with Lee County, something Copeland noted occurs every four years, and approved final reports of January’s financial statements provided by City Clerk Scott Johnston.

The Smiths Station City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month with a work session starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Meetings are held within the council chambers of the Smiths Station Government Center, which is located at 2336 Lee Road 430. For more information, call 334-297-8771 or visit www.smithsstational.gov.