SmartBank Announces New Corporate Banking Team in Auburn

SmartBank continues to grow and invest in Alabama, recently announcing a new corporate banking office and the addition of a corporate banking team in Auburn. Members of the team include John Whittenburg, corporate relationship manager; Haven Duff, corporate relationship manager; and Marsha Pinkston, loan administrator.

“SmartBank’s commitment to the Alabama market is evidenced by this recent move of adding such an experienced team of banking professionals that not only have years of banking experience in the area, but also possess strong leadership capabilities and a variety of specialized lending and treasury management backgrounds,” said Billy Carroll, SmartBank president and CEO. “With their combined decades of experience in the industry and local community involvement in the market, we are confident this leadership team will drive our plans for continued growth in Alabama.”

In their roles, Whittenburg and Duff will be focused on lending in the Auburn market. Whittenburg has been in banking for over 25 years, most recently working as commercial relationship manager and senior vice president for BBVA. While Duff has been in banking for almost 15 years working as commercial relationship manager and vice president for BBVA.

Pinkston has spent the last 14 years working with BBVA, most recently as a relationship support specialist.

“We are excited to continue to invest and grow our presence in Alabama,” said Jeff Williams, SmartBank regional president, south Alabama. “We believe there’s a bright future for this team and a tremendous opportunity for SmartBank in the Auburn market with the team we’ve assembled.”

