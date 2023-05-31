Six OHS Boys Named to All-Area Soccer Teams

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER



OPELIKA —

After wrapping up its season on May 1, six Opelika High School boys soccer players were named to All-Area teams on Friday,

May 26.

In the first year in 7A, the Bulldog’s seniors paved the way.

Three seniors were selected for Area 4’s First Team: defensive midfielder Nathan Faison, forward Moe Forbes and forward

Dexter Graham. All three were instrumental in Opelika’s 11-win season, said head coach Derek Hovel, and they each put up

impressive showings individually.

Leading the team in goals, Forbes scored 14 time with four assists. Faison led the team in assists with 12 and added eight more

goals. Finally, Graham showed out with 11 goals and five assists.

Another senior, Luke Roberts, was among three players named to the All-Area Second Team. From the forward position, he

scored seven goals and added four assists.

“The seniors have been a crucial part of this team for the past three years,” Hovel said. “Their hard work and dedication have

helped our program grow in the face of many new challenges.”

Also with their first All-Area selections, junior goalkeeper Eduardo Moran and sophomore Jake Campbell were selected to the

Area 4 Second Team.

Taking big roles this season, Hovel said these players will be “key parts” of the team going forward. Moran recorded four clean

sheet games, scored a goal and assisted another. Campbell scored a goal and added two assists.

The all-area picks honored the senior class and recognized what is to come for the Bulldogs, who are going forward without 10 seniors who graduated in May.