SiO2 Materials Sciences job fair seeks to hire hundreds

By David D. Dorton

Special to the

Opelika Observer

SiO2 Materials Sciences Company is growing and ready to hire! While many companies have experienced starts and stops with the onset of COVID-19, SiO2 has experienced record growth as the company has increased its production of innovative products for the medical industry. As a result, SiO2 is hiring several hundred employees at its Auburn facility.

SiO2 and the City of Auburn’s Economic Development team are partnering to hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. to recruit highly skilled manufacturing professionals to join their team. The SiO2 manufacturing team is looking for individuals interested in being a part of an advanced group of experienced professionals working daily to advance products and technologies in the medical manufacturing field.

SiO2 Materials Sciences creates engineered containers for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. These containers typically take the form of syringes, vials and cartridges. The company’s patented technology applies a unique glass-like barrier onto any plastic surface. SiO2’s products have the durability and dimensional precision of plastic with the physical and barrier properties of glass.

SiO2 is looking for those with manufacturing experience, motivation to succeed, the desire to be a part of a growing team, a medical background or the desire to work in a technologically advanced facility.

WHAT: Job Fair for SiO2 Material Sciences

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. & Thursday, June 18, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Auburn Center for Developing Industries, 1500 Pumphrey Ave., Auburn, Alabama 36832

POSITIONS: Production Technicians Maintenance Technicians Molding Technicians Quality Inspectors and Lab Technicians Quality Engineers Supply Chain Manager

Mechanical Engineers HR Generalist Payroll & Benefits Specialist Front Desk Receptionist

Those with questions can contact Workforce Development Director Amy Brabham at abrabham@auburnalabama.org or visit sio2ms.com/contactus/join-our-team.